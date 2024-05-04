Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, SBU, Ukraine, Russia, Russian Intelligence, Security Service of Ukraine
Edit post

SBU arrest man who allegedly spied on Ukrainian positions while walking dog

by Dmytro Basmat May 4, 2024 4:33 AM 1 min read
A Russian corrections officer was arrested on May 3, 2024 in Kharkiv for allegedly spying on Ukrainian defense position and providing Russia information in preparation for a air attack on military facilities - all under the guise of walking his dog. (State Security Service of Ukraine/web)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian correctional officer was arrested in Kharkiv for allegedly spying on Ukrainian defense position and providing Russia information in preparation for a air attack on military facilities - all under the guise of walking his dog, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on May 3.

According to the SBU, the accused was allegedly involved in identifying Ukrainian radar stations anti-aircraft missile systems, with the intention of covertly passing along the information to Russian agents.

During the SBU's investigation, cell phone photos of potential targets were seized from the accused.

The man first came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers after he wrote of his pro-Kremlin support on Russian Telegram channels. The unnamed man would then allegedly communicate with intelligence officers through anonymous messenger applications.

The accused is charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code and faces up to eight year in prison, if convicted.

Updated: Fugitive ex-SBU official charged with illicitly acquiring $830,000 in assets
Although the bureau did not name the suspect, details of the case point to the former head of the SBU’s internal security department, Andrii Naumov, who fled Ukraine in 2022 and was subsequently detained in Serbia for money laundering.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.