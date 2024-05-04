SBU arrest man who allegedly spied on Ukrainian positions while walking dog

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian correctional officer was arrested in Kharkiv for allegedly spying on Ukrainian defense position and providing Russia information in preparation for a air attack on military facilities - all under the guise of walking his dog, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on May 3.

According to the SBU, the accused was allegedly involved in identifying Ukrainian radar stations anti-aircraft missile systems, with the intention of covertly passing along the information to Russian agents.

During the SBU's investigation, cell phone photos of potential targets were seized from the accused.

The man first came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers after he wrote of his pro-Kremlin support on Russian Telegram channels. The unnamed man would then allegedly communicate with intelligence officers through anonymous messenger applications.

The accused is charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code and faces up to eight year in prison, if convicted.