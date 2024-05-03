Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine, Serbia, Corruption, State Bureau of Investigation
Edit post

Fugitive ex-SBU official charged with illicitly acquiring $830,000 in assets

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2024 1:26 PM 2 min read
An SBU officer. Illustrative purposes only. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A former head of the internal security department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was charged will illicitly acquiring assets and property worth Hr 32.7 million ($830,000), the State Bureau of Investigation said on May 3.

This is in addition to the charges already pressed against the internationally wanted fugitive, including embezzlement and abuse of power.

Although the bureau did not name the suspect, details of the case point to the former head of the SBU's internal security department, Andrii Naumov, who fled Ukraine in 2022 and was subsequently detained in Serbia on suspicions of money laundering.

The ex-official was released from custody last December but the trial proceedings against him in Serbia continue. Naumov is wanted in Ukraine but Serbian authorities have rejected a request for his extradition.

Naumov was detained on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia on June 7, 2022, reportedly carrying undeclared cash amounting to around 600,000 euros ($652,000), $120,000, and two emeralds.

The aforementioned assets are listed in the bureau's indictment from May 3, in addition to two cars, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a BMW X6.

The suspect acquired these assets while in high-level positions at the SBU. He is also suspected of illicitly acquiring over 3.2 million (over $80,000) during his tenure as the head of a state-owned company between 2019 and 2021.

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official
Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.