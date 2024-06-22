Skip to content
News Feed, Rostov Oblast, Oil depot, Drone attack, War, Ukraine
Satellite image shows significant destruction of oil depot in southern Russia following Ukrainian drone strike

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 22, 2024 12:13 PM 2 min read
A fire in Azov, Rostov Oblast, Russia, overnight on June 18, 2024, after a reported Ukrainian drone strike against oil depots. (Open sources/Telegram)
Satellite imagery obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) shows three of the six fuel tanks burned down after a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18. The fire raged for three days.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in the Russian region overnight on June 18, a source told the Kyiv Independent. Fires were reported at several oil storage tanks in the Russian town of Azov in southwestern Rostov Oblast.

According to the source, the drone attack targeted the oil depots Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt, where 22 oil storage tanks were located.

It took three days to extinguish the fire at the oil depot in Azov. One of the images taken afterward on June 21 shows that a half of the fuel tanks burned down.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Ukrainian drones have also hit two oil depots in Russia's Republic of Adygea and Tambov Oblast overnight on June 20, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian military also reported about an attack on four oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast overnight on June 21 as well as on sites where Russian Shahed-type drones are stored.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
