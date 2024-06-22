Satellite image shows significant destruction of oil depot in southern Russia following Ukrainian drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Satellite imagery obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) shows three of the six fuel tanks burned down after a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18. The fire raged for three days.

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in the Russian region overnight on June 18, a source told the Kyiv Independent. Fires were reported at several oil storage tanks in the Russian town of Azov in southwestern Rostov Oblast.

According to the source, the drone attack targeted the oil depots Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt, where 22 oil storage tanks were located.

It took three days to extinguish the fire at the oil depot in Azov. One of the images taken afterward on June 21 shows that a half of the fuel tanks burned down.

Three of the six fuel tanks in the Azov fuel storage were burned down as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on June 18, as shown in a @planet LR satellite image taken on June 21, after three days of constant fire and smoke that covered the area. pic.twitter.com/rtdH0UHy3E — Mark Krutov (@kromark) June 22, 2024

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Ukrainian drones have also hit two oil depots in Russia's Republic of Adygea and Tambov Oblast overnight on June 20, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian military also reported about an attack on four oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast overnight on June 21 as well as on sites where Russian Shahed-type drones are stored.