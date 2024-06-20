Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Oil depot, Lukoil, SBU, Ukraine
Edit post

Source: Drone attacks on Russian oil depots in Adygea, Tambov Oblast were SBU operation

by Kateryna Denisova June 20, 2024 12:15 PM 2 min read
A fire in Tambov Oblast on June 20, 2024, after a reported Ukrainian drone strike against oil depot.(Open sources/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in Russia's Republic of Adygea and Tambov Oblast overnight on June 20, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian authorities reported fires at an oil depot in the village of Enyem as well as at an oil tank on the territory of the Platonovskaya oil depot in Tambov Oblast earlier the same day.

According to the source, Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambovnefteprodukt fuel and lubricants warehouse in Tambov Oblast and Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt company's Enyemskaya oil depot in the Republic of Adygea.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

After the attacks, fires reportedly broke out at both facilities. Russia used them to process and store raw materials and finished products for the Russian army, according to the source.

"The SBU's strikes against companies working for the Russian military-industrial complex reduce the resources with which the enemy can wage war and force the aggressor to spend money on infrastructure restoration," the source said.

"This is an additional burden on the Russian budget, which is already burdened by sanctions and other economic challenges."

Overall, the SBU carried out over 20 successful attacks against Russian oil industry facilities in various regions, the source added.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

SBU's drones hit two oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

Satellite images show Russian oil refinery ablaze after Ukrainian drone strike
According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s investigative project Schemes, the depot in the Russian city of Azov is run by Azovproduct which can store up to 30,000 tons of oil products.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

The war in Ukraine has been called the “first drone war” due to the widespread use of both consumer and military drones, making every movement observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
10:14 PM

Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.