Source: Drone attacks on Russian oil depots in Adygea, Tambov Oblast were SBU operation

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in Russia's Republic of Adygea and Tambov Oblast overnight on June 20, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

Russian authorities reported fires at an oil depot in the village of Enyem as well as at an oil tank on the territory of the Platonovskaya oil depot in Tambov Oblast earlier the same day.

According to the source, Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambovnefteprodukt fuel and lubricants warehouse in Tambov Oblast and Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt company's Enyemskaya oil depot in the Republic of Adygea.

After the attacks, fires reportedly broke out at both facilities. Russia used them to process and store raw materials and finished products for the Russian army, according to the source.

"The SBU's strikes against companies working for the Russian military-industrial complex reduce the resources with which the enemy can wage war and force the aggressor to spend money on infrastructure restoration," the source said.

"This is an additional burden on the Russian budget, which is already burdened by sanctions and other economic challenges."

Overall, the SBU carried out over 20 successful attacks against Russian oil industry facilities in various regions, the source added.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, the profits of which fuel Moscow's war efforts.

SBU's drones hit two oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on June 18, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.