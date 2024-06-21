Ukraine attacks 4 refineries, Shahed drone storage sites in Russia, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked four refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast, as well as sites where Russian Shahed-type drones are stored overnight on June 21, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Russia claimed to have shot down more than 100 drones in a mass strike on occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and Volgograd Oblast at night. Russian Telegram channels claimed that drones targeted a military airfield in Yeysk during the attack on Krasnodar Krai.

Afipskyi, Ilskyi, and Krasnodarskyi oil refineries came under attack in Krasnodar Krai, as well as the "Astrakhan oil refinery" in Astrakhan Oblast, the Ukrainian military said. The Astrakhan refinery may have referred to the city's gas processing plant.

Ukrainian forces also hit Russian radar stations and electronic intelligence centers in occupied Crimea and Russia's Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Shahed-type attack drone storage and preparation sites, training buildings, and command and communications centers of these drones located in Krasnodar Krai were also attacked, the military reported.

"As a result of the operations, a series of explosions and a fire with subsequent detonation were recorded overnight," the General Staff said. The full consequences of the attacks are being determined.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukraine's Armed Forces also attacked Russia's Republic of Adygea and Tambov Oblast along with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) overnight on June 20, the General Staff confirmed.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambovnefteprodukt fuel and lubricants warehouse in Tambov Oblast and Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt company's Enyemskaya oil depot in the Republic of Adygea, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.