News Feed, Ukraine, War, Drone attack, Russia, Krasnodar Krai
Ukraine attacks 4 refineries, Shahed drone storage sites in Russia, military says

by Kateryna Denisova June 21, 2024 11:29 AM 2 min read
Afipskyi oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. (Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked four refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast, as well as sites where Russian Shahed-type drones are stored overnight on June 21, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Russia claimed to have shot down more than 100 drones in a mass strike on occupied Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and Volgograd Oblast at night. Russian Telegram channels claimed that drones targeted a military airfield in Yeysk during the attack on Krasnodar Krai.

Afipskyi, Ilskyi, and Krasnodarskyi oil refineries came under attack in Krasnodar Krai, as well as the "Astrakhan oil refinery" in Astrakhan Oblast, the Ukrainian military said. The Astrakhan refinery may have referred to the city's gas processing plant.

Ukrainian forces also hit Russian radar stations and electronic intelligence centers in occupied Crimea and Russia's Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Shahed-type attack drone storage and preparation sites, training buildings, and command and communications centers of these drones located in Krasnodar Krai were also attacked, the military reported.

"As a result of the operations, a series of explosions and a fire with subsequent detonation were recorded overnight," the General Staff said. The full consequences of the attacks are being determined.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukraine's Armed Forces also attacked Russia's Republic of Adygea and Tambov Oblast along with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) overnight on June 20, the General Staff confirmed.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Tambovnefteprodukt fuel and lubricants warehouse in Tambov Oblast and Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt company's Enyemskaya oil depot in the Republic of Adygea, a source in security and defense forces told the Kyiv Independent.

Strategic battlefield defeat would be end of Russia’s statehood, Putin claims
“Then the question arises: why should we be afraid? Isn’t it better to go to the end?” Vladimir Putin said at a press conference at the end of his state visit to Vietnam.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:23 AM

Helicopter crashes in Russia's Far East.

A Robinson R-66 helicopter crashed in Amur Oblast with a pilot and three passengers on board, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on June 21, citing authorities.
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.