Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Russia, FSB, Kaliningrad
Edit post

Russia's FSB detains German citizen over alleged 'terrorist plot'

by Martin Fornusek November 20, 2024 3:45 PM 2 min read
A Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer in assault gear in an undated photo. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Nov. 20 the detention of German citizen Nikolai Gaiduk, accusing him of planning terrorist attacks on energy infrastructure in the Kaliningrad region.

Russia accused Gaiduk, a resident of Hamburg, Germany, of orchestrating the March 2024 bombing of a low-pressure gas distribution station in Kaliningrad using an improvised explosive device.

The Kaliningrad region is Russia's heavily-armed exclave at the Baltic Sea coast, lodged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

The FSB claims Gaiduk was detained after entering the Kaliningrad region from Poland, allegedly to conduct further sabotage. A search of his vehicle reportedly uncovered 0.5 liters of liquid explosive material.

According to the FSB, Gaiduk received instructions and materials from Alexander (Oleksandr) Zhorov, a Ukrainian citizen residing in Hamburg. A criminal case has been opened against Gaiduk on terrorism and explosives smuggling charges.

The independent Russian news outlet Agentstvo identified Gaiduk as a 57-year-old native of Ukraine who had lived in Konotop in Sumy Oblast before moving to Germany.

The German Foreign Ministry said it is keeping itself informed but declined to comment on the allegations.

The FSB announced on Nov. 19 the detention of two residents of Russian-occupied Crimea, accused of involvement in a Nov. 13 car bombing in Sevastopol that killed Russian Navy officer Valery Trankovsky.

Russia’s FSB reports detentions over Crimea car bombing
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Nov. 19 announced the detention of two residents of Russian-occupied Crimea in connection with a car bombing in Sevastopol on Nov. 13 that killed Russian Navy officer Valery Trankovsky.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.