Russia's advance slows down in critical areas after Ukraine regrouped, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova February 27, 2025 9:05 AM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine has regrouped its troops on the battlefield, slowing down Russian forces' advance in the most "threatening areas," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Feb. 27.

Russian troops are actively pushing on the Novopavlivka sector in eastern Donetsk Oblast, trying to break through Ukraine's defense and capture three settlements, according to Syrskyi.

He did not specify which settlements he meant.

The village of Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast lies some 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the embattled city of Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian troops in the region.

The estimated Russian advance near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, as of Feb. 26, 2025, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

"However, our side has taken a number of measures to improve the interaction of military units and subdivisions, regrouped troops, which slowed down... (Russia's) advance in most threatening areas," the general said after visiting the front line.

Since the beginning of the day, 110 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces have taken place along the front line, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update on Feb. 27.

According to Syrskyi, Russia continues trying to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, suffering heavy losses.

"The plans remain unfulfilled," he said.

A day before, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade reported that Ukrainian troops had regained control of the village of Kotlyne, near Pokrovsk. Kotlyne and Pokrovsk are connected by the T 0406 highway, which also leads to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As Trump and Moscow align their vision, battle to stabilize Donetsk front rests on a knife edge
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – Scanning an array of nine video feeds from a command point in an abandoned summer, mortar battery commander Tymur “B…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.