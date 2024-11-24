Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Southern Operational Command, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, War
Edit post

Russia preparing to break through to southern Donetsk Oblast, military says

by Abbey Fenbert November 24, 2024 10:36 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers preparing a mortar in the direction of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 9, 2024. Illustrative purposes. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are preparing to break through to the southern part of Donetsk Oblast, Vladyslav Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Southern Command, said on Nov. 24.

Kyiv has been warning of a potential Russian offensive in the south, as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's eastern regions.

"The enemy is trying to break through to the south of Donetsk region, where Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts meet," Voloshyn told Apostrophe TV.

Voloshyn said the push would likely concentrate around Velyka Novosilka, one of the largest settlements in the area. Russian troops are also gearing up for assault operations in the direction of Orikhiv and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"There is a high probability that the enemy will also launch assault operations, trying to break into our defense," he said.

Russian forces are creating assault groups, transferring ammunition, and conducting aerial reconnaissance with drones, Voloshyn said, citing Ukrainian intelligence. These actions signal preparations for an upcoming offensive.

"In addition, the enemy is actively trying to hit the previously scouted areas in these areas... and is finding out where our firepower is located, trying to suppress and destroy it to make it easier for them to conduct assault operations," he said.

Ukrainian forces have been preparing for a Russian push in the south. Voloshyn on Nov. 12 said that Russia could launch a renewed assault on Zaporizhzhia Oblast "any day." Ukraine is busy building heavy fortifications near Zaporizhzhia, the military told the Economist on Nov. 24.

Earlier in October, Voloshyn said that Russian forces were massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major results.

Russia is currently gaining territory in eastern Ukraine at a rapid rate, seizing towns in Donetsk Oblast at the cost of heavy personnel losses.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 2. that Ukraine is now facing "one of the most powerful" Russian offensives since the start of the all-out war.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine has lost over 40% of territory previously gained in Kursk incursion, Reuters reports
Key developments on Nov. 23-24: * Ukraine has lost over 40% of territory previously gained in Kursk incursion, Reuters reports * West should ‘not set red lines’ on providing military support for Ukraine, French foreign minister says * Russia attacked Ukraine with over 800 KAB bombs, 460 drones,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.