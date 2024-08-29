Skip to content
News Feed, Burkina Faso, Africa, Russia, Russian private army, Russian armed forces
Russian troops reportedly leave Burkina Faso due to Kursk incursion

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 4:53 PM 2 min read
A banner of Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a protest to support Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore and to demand the departure of France's ambassador and military forces, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on Jan. 20, 2023. (OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)
A Russian private military company with links to Russia's Defense Ministry is withdrawing from Burkina Faso due to Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Aug. 29.

According to Le Monde, the 100-strong unit known as the Bears Brigade arrived in the West African nation of Burkina Faso in May to support the junta of Captain Ibrahim Traore, who came to power in a coup in September 2022.

Traore visited Russia in July 2023 for a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attended Russian Navy Day celebrations.

Around 300 Russian troops are estimated to be deployed in Burkina Faso, Le Monde said.

Le Monde contacted the commander of the Bears Brigade, Viktor Yermolaev, via Telegram, on Aug. 22, after Ukraine launched its incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 10.

"When the enemy arrives on our Russian territory, all Russian soldiers forget about internal problems and unite against a common enemy," Yermolaev told Le Monde.

The Bears Brigade's Telegram channel posted on Aug. 27 that the unit is returning to its base in Russian-occupied Crimea "in connection with recent events."

Russia redeploys 30,000 troops to Kursk Oblast amid Ukraine’s incursion, Syrskyi says
One of the objectives of Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast operation was to divert a significant number of Russian forces from other sectors, primarily from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Yermolaev also told Le Monde that the unit has "no connection with the Russian Defense Ministry."

The Bears Brigade was formed in March 2023 and is part of a Russian military grouping called Redut, which claims to be a private military company.

A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty investigation in 2023 revealed that Redut is controlled by the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency.  

Burkina Faso is reportedly a focus of Russian efforts to expand its influence in Africa.

Two of Burkina Faso's neighbors, Mali and Niger, recently broke diplomatic ties with Ukraine after alleging that Kyiv supported local Tuareg-led rebels.

The rebels reportedly inflicted significant losses against Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner Group mercenaries in late July.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Aug. 5 called the decision "hasty" and said that Mali had not provided evidence proving Ukraine's involvement.

Wagner Group claims to no longer be fighting in Ukraine
Wagner mercenaries are operating only in Belarus and Africa, and are not fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, the Wagner Group claimed in a statement on Telegram on Aug. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
