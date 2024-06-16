Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, global peace summit, Switzerland, Ukraine, Peace Plan, War
Edit post

Ghana president says Africa 'greatest victim' of Russian invasion's consequences outside Europe

by Igor Kossov June 16, 2024 8:43 PM 2 min read
President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo attends a joint press conference after the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 16, 2024. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke about how Russia’s invasion has decreased food security in poorer countries in his closing statement at Ukraine’s peace summit in Switzerland.

“The consequences of the invasion go far beyond the confines of Europe. Indeed in many ways, Africa has been the greatest victim,” he said in his remarks.

He called for Russia and China to join in the talks process, “if we’re ever going to arrive at a definitive settlement."

Akufo-Addo said that Ghana opposes "great power hegemony and the bullying of small states by big powers. It is in this context that we view and continue to view Russia's invasion and acts of aggression."

Eighty countries, including Ukraine, and four European institutions signed the final joint communique of the Switzerland peace summit on June 16, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground. Over 100 countries and organizations were present at the summit.

The countries notably absent from the list of signatories include India, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Indonesia, Bahrain, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

Beijing did not send representatives. Zelensky called on China to join in developing the  peace proposals.

“China could help us,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that though it had close ties with the Kremlin, “Ukraine never said that China is our enemy. I always say that Ukraine has only one enemy: Putin.”

Throughout the full-scale invasion, sales of oil and other hydrocarbons to China and India have become the primary source of funds for Russia’s state budget and war effort.

Chilean president vows to support Ukraine peace efforts at Switzerland summit
Chilean President Gabriel Boric pledged to continue supporting “the process of achieving peace (in Ukraine) and preventing other conflicts” and called for Kyiv-Moscow negotiations in his remarks on June 16 following the global peace summit in Switzerland.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Author: Igor Kossov
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:29 AM

United Russia party secretary resigns.

The move is regarded as a demotion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed Andrei Turchak earlier this month to serve as governor of the Altai Republic in southern Siberia.
10:53 PM

Finnish president: Ukraine in a 'position of strength' for path to peace.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that this week has favored Ukraine. He highlighted the G7 summit, the start of EU negotiations, NATO support, and Ukraine's summit, which gathered over 100 representatives. "(Ukraine is) much stronger than what it was three weeks ago, let alone three months ago," he said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.