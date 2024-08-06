Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Niger, Mali, Africa, Diplomacy
Niger joins Mali in breaking diplomatic ties with Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2024 12:23 AM 2 min read
Supporters of Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) wave Russian and Niger flags as they demonstrate in Niamey on Aug. 6, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
The West African nation of Niger is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine, government spokesperson Amadou Abdramane announced on Aug. 6, two days after neighboring Mali made a similar announcement.

Mali broke diplomatic ties with Ukraine on Aug. 4 over its alleged support of Tuareg-led rebels, after reports that Malian soldiers and Wagner Group mercenaries suffered significant battle losses in recent clashes with anti-government groups.

Niger will cut ties with Kyiv "with immediate effect," Abdramane said in a televised statement.

In their announcement, Niger's government said it would issue a "referral to the United Nations Security Council with a view to ruling on Ukrainian aggression."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Aug. 5 called Mali's decision to cut diplomating ties "hasty" and "regrettable" and said Mali's transitional government has not furnished evidence proving Ukraine's involvement in the incidents between Wagner mercenaries and Tuareg rebels.

"Ukraine unconditionally adheres to the norms of international law, the inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries," the ministry said.

Heavy fighting broke out in northern Mali in late July, with anti-government fighters reporting that they destroyed "the entire column of the Malian army and Russian mercenaries."

Andrii Yusov, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson, alluded to possible cooperation between Ukrainian intelligence services and the Mali rebels during a television broadcast on July 29.

Niger and Mali's announcements come as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba embarks on a diplomatic tour of several African nations. Kuleba arrived in Malawi on Aug. 5 and will travel next to Zambia and Mauritius.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2023 that developing ties with African countries is one of Ukraine's foreign policy priorities for 2024.

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa
The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
