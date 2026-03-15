Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 5, injure 47 over past day.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 47 others over the past day, authorities reported on March 15, following an overnight drone assault.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 97 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 90 of them. Five drones struck five locations, while debris from downed drones fell in two locations.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 17 were injured, including three children, local authorities reported. Russian forces struck residential areas and infrastructure, damaging six apartment buildings and 21 private houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and two others were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The casualties included emergency medical workers who came under attack near the village of Chervona Khvylia, while a 63-year-old woman was injured in Kupiansk.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and 22 were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 735 strikes on 43 settlements in the region over the past day. Authorities received 405 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure, and vehicles.

In Sumy Oblast, four civilians were injured in Russian strikes, local authorities said. The victims were wounded in drone and guided bomb strikes.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks across three districts, local authorities reported.