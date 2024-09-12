The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian strike on Konotop injures 13, heavily damages energy infrastructure

by Abbey Fenbert September 12, 2024 4:57 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Tram tracks damaged by a Russian attack against Konotop in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 12, 2024. (Screenshot / Artem Seminikhin / Facebook)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast overnight on Sept. 11-12, injuring civilians, damaging schools, and disrupting the electricity and water supply, Mayor Artem Semenikhin reported.

Thirteen people were injured, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram. The consequences of the attack are still being investigated.

Russia launched a "massive" drone attack "on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities" in Konotop, the administration said.  

Two of the injured civilians were hospitalized after the attack, according to Semenikhin. One of the victims is in a coma.

Seminikhin reported that the attack "heavily damaged" the city's energy infrastructure, and that the electrical supply situation remains "critical." Engineers are at work restoring power to medical and water facilities, he said, but it is uncertain when residential power will be restored.

The attack struck the city center, causing fires, blackouts, and infrastructure damage. He said that educational facilities and residential buildings were hit.

"I hope that we managed to evacuate all the residents from their homes," Seminikhin said.

"Now we are launching backup power sources to supply the network with water, because there is not enough water to extinguish the fires."

Seminikhin later said that the city had restored water facilities, but that the water supply would be temporarily suspended the following day. He urged residents to stock up on water in anticipation of supply disruptions.

Seminikhin also warned residents that transportation by tram would be limited, as the attack destroyed a section of the city's tram tracks.

Russia has previously targeted energy infrastructure in Konotop with missile strikes.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and is subject to daily attacks. Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from the region, including 5,000 children, according to local authorities.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
UK announces new $781 million aid package for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a new 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package for Ukraine on Sept. 11, as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.