The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Russian attack, Border communities
Edit post

2 killed, 4 injured in Russian attack on Sumy

by Sonya Bandouil September 8, 2024 8:05 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Sumy, September 8 2024 (Sumy Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On the night of September 8, a Russian airstrike hit Sumy, killing two people and injuring four, including two children.

The attack also caused damage to private homes and vehicles, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Emergency services are addressing the aftermath, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.

Residents are urged to stay in shelters during the air raids for their safety.

On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.

Russian KAB guided bomb attacks on Sept. 4 injured seven people across the region. Another attack on Sept. 1 on a children's social and psychological rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy injured 18 people including six children.

Ukraine warns Iran against providing ballistic missiles to Russia
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 7 that if Iran provides ballistic missiles to Russia, “it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.