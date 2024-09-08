2 killed, 4 injured in Russian attack on Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the night of September 8, a Russian airstrike hit Sumy, killing two people and injuring four, including two children.



The attack also caused damage to private homes and vehicles, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.



Emergency services are addressing the aftermath, and the injured are receiving medical treatment.



Residents are urged to stay in shelters during the air raids for their safety.



On Aug. 20, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.

Approximately 21,000 residents have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast thus far, including 5,000 children, Klymenko added.

Russian KAB guided bomb attacks on Sept. 4 injured seven people across the region. Another attack on Sept. 1 on a children's social and psychological rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy injured 18 people including six children.