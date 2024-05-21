Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast damage energy infrastructure, injure 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring one person, and causing damage to energy infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Konotop, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the town of Konotop, one person was injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on industrial infrastructure. No details were provided on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Russian drone attacks in the early hours of May 22 also damaged energy infrastructure in the communities of Shostka and Konotop, interrupting power supply to residents. Restoration crews are currently on-scene to assess the damage caused by the Russian strikes.

Throughout the day on May 21, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone and missile attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto a community.

In total, 201 explosions were recorded in 34 separate attacks on the region.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 55 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Given the town's proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast once the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabalized, the New York Times reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.















