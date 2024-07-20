Russian forces attack energy facility in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against Sumy Oblast overnight on July 20, damaging an energy facility in the Konotop district.

According to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, a Russian drone strike damaged the energy infrastructure. Reports of power outages in the region have not been announced.

Emergency crews are currently on scene and are investigating the extent of the damage.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15.

Due to dwindling energy supplies caused by Russian attacks, Ukraine's largest privately-owned energy provider DTEK has warned that Ukrainians have only have electricity for 6-7 hours per day in the upcoming winter.

In a "worst-case" scenario in which Ukraine is unable to repair damaged energy facilities and prevent future attacks, Ukrainians could experience up to 20 hours of blackouts a day, DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk told the Kyiv Independent in an interview on June 9.