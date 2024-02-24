Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, State Emergency Service, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian strike kills more than 20 pigs at Kharkiv Oblast farm

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2024 12:14 AM 1 min read
A large fire caused by Russian shelling killed more than twenty pigs at a farm in Kharkiv Oblast. (State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast caused a large fire at a local farm, killing more than twenty pigs, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Feb. 24.

The State Emergency Service said in a Facebook post that the resulting fire in the village of Lyman covered about 600 square meters.

There were no casualties among the farm workers, and emergency services were able to save 52 animals by bringing them to safety.

Emergency services have since been able to extinguish the fire.

The post did not specify the exact location of the attack. Kharkiv Oblast, located in Ukraine's northeast on the border with Russia is subject to near-daily attacks by Moscow's troops.

Earlier on Feb. 13 Russian forces struck an agricultural facility in the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two male civilians and wounding two more people.

Editorial: It’s been 2 years and world’s on the brink. Time to wake up or fall
Two years ago today, our website’s homepage blasted, in all caps, “PUTIN DECLARES WAR ON UKRAINE.” We all have come a long way since that morning of Feb. 24, 2022. From the initial shock of waking up to the sound of air strikes on our cities, through the sense
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:13 PM

UK will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine by over $10 million.

"Ukrainians are bravely defending their land against Russia’s brutal invasion, but the past two years of war have had a tragic impact on millions of people across Ukraine. Families have been separated, towns and villages decimated, and vital civilian infrastructure destroyed," said U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron in a written statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:30 PM

Russia's Supreme Court head dies in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
2:22 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.