News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 11 over past 24 hours

by Dinara Khalilova February 13, 2024 10:40 AM 2 min read
An apartment building damaged by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 12-13, 2024. ( Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Facebook)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed four people and injured another 11 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 13.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

Russian forces struck an agricultural facility in the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast at around 7:30 a.m. local time on Feb. 13, killing two male civilians and wounding two more people, according to Oleh Synehuibov, the regional governor.

Russia hit multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, also damaging a house in Kupiansk, said Synehuibov.

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast early on Feb. 13, killing a 64-year-old man and damaging his house, Serhii Lysak, the regional governor, reported.

Russian earlier attacks on the Nikopol district wounded a 73-year-old woman, as well as damaged an agricultural enterprise, almost 20 houses, and other buildings on Feb. 12, according to Lysak.

An 83-year-old woman was killed in a Russian overnight attack on the village of Lvove in Kherson Oblast, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said on Telegram.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on the previous day injured two other people and hit residential areas, according to Prokudin.

Russia launched 127 strikes on 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the past day, the regional administration said on Facebook.

The attacks injured a 67-year-old man in Huliaipole and a 37-year-old law enforcement officer in the village of Poltavka, according to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast authorities.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 12 injured three residents in Selydove and another in Niu-Iork, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The attacks damaged over 20 houses, a kindergarten, four apartment buildings, and two non-residential buildings, Filashkin said.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
News Feed

10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
Ukraine news

3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
