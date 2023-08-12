Russian state media: 20 drones downed over occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state media claimed on Aug. 12 that 20 Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight in occupied Crimea.

Fourteen drones were destroyed by air defense, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Six others were "suppressed by means of electronic warfare."

Both Russian state media and the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that there were no casualties or damage caused by the drone attack.

Russia has occupied the Crimean peninsula since 2014 after annexing it by force.

There have been increased attacks inside Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and on the territory of Russia in recent months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late July that it was "an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process" that the war was slowly returning to Russian-controlled territory.