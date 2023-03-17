Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 7 on March 16

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2023 3:04 AM 1 min read
Russian forces fired at Kostiantynivka and two villages in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and wounding seven others, Prosecutor General’s Office reported on March 16.

The Prosecutor’s General’s Office said that the Russian army shelled the villages of Pivnichne and Pivdenne in Toretsk with artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

As a result of Russia’s shelling, a 50-year-old woman was killed in the village of Pivdenne, and a 40-year-old man was injured in the village of Pivnichne.

Russia also struck Kostyantynivka with BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher. Six civilians, including a Polish citizen, were injured due to Russia’s attacks.

Fragments of Russian shells damaged more than 30 homes, gas pipes, cars, and farm buildings, Prosecutor General’s Office added.

Bakhmut-bound infantry assault troops: 'We are holding on, ready for any scenario’
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
