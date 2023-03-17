Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, March 17, 2023

Governor: Russia shells Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 6

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 16, 2023 11:00 pm
Share

Six people were injured as a result of the latest Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

One of the injured was a volunteer, the governor said. 

Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher. At least 19 homes, a school, and a business were damaged to varying degrees.

Despite its relative distance from the frontline, the governor said, Kostiantynivka endures "constant" shelling.

"Like any other terrorist organization, the Russian Federation will pay for all its crimes," Kyrylenko wrote.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK