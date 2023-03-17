Governor: Russia shells Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 6

Six people were injured as a result of the latest Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

One of the injured was a volunteer, the governor said.

Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher. At least 19 homes, a school, and a business were damaged to varying degrees.

Despite its relative distance from the frontline, the governor said, Kostiantynivka endures "constant" shelling.

"Like any other terrorist organization, the Russian Federation will pay for all its crimes," Kyrylenko wrote.