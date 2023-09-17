Russian shelling damages residential buildings in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast around 12:00 p.m. local time, hitting an apartment building, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 17. According to preliminary data, private homes and cars were also damaged.

Earlier today, four Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian enterprise in the city of Kharkiv overnight.

The attack occurred at around 12:30 a.m., causing a fire, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He did not provide any information on the casualties.

Russian troops reportedly attacked Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts across the Kharkiv Oblast throughout the weekend.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, Russian troops fired a guided anti-tank missile at a civilian car near the villages of Strilecha and Hlyboke. The attack killed a man and a woman who were in the car and injured a 72-year-old man, said Syniehubov.

A 23-year-old man was injured by Russian artillery fire in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district, the governor added.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subject to near-daily attacks.