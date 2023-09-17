Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling damages residential buildings in Kharkiv Oblast

by Rachel Amran September 18, 2023 1:00 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Podoly in Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 17, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast around 12:00 p.m. local time, hitting an apartment building, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 17. According to preliminary data, private homes and cars were also damaged.

Earlier today, four Russian S-300 missiles hit a civilian enterprise in the city of Kharkiv overnight.

The attack occurred at around 12:30 a.m., causing a fire, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He did not provide any information on the casualties.

Russian troops reportedly attacked Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts across the Kharkiv Oblast throughout the weekend.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, Russian troops fired a guided anti-tank missile at a civilian car near the villages of Strilecha and Hlyboke. The attack killed a man and a woman who were in the car and injured a 72-year-old man, said Syniehubov.

A 23-year-old man was injured by Russian artillery fire in the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district, the governor added.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subject to near-daily attacks.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
