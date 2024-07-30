Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Courts, Sabotage, Krasnodar Krai
Edit post

Russia jails citizen over alleged sabotage plans on Freedom of Russia Legion's behalf

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 30, 2024 11:54 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Barbed lines a wall of a Lefortovo prison wall in Moscow, Russia, on April 4, 2023. (Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian military court sentenced a Krasnodar Krai resident to 14 years in prison for allegedly preparing to sabotage railway relay cabinets and for purported links with an anti-Kremlin militia, the court's service said on July 30.

The court called Artem Sanzharaev a "convinced ideological opponent of the state" who "voluntarily joined" the Freedom of Russia Legion through Telegram.

The legion, established in March 2022 in Ukraine, is an armed group made up of ethnic Russians fighting alongside Kyiv's forces against Russia.

Its members have also carried out cross-border raids into Russia and reportedly conducted sabotage operations inside the country.

According to the Russian court, Sanzharaev was instructed by the legion to carry out the sabotage. For that purpose, he "acquired the necessary weapons and equipment, after which he arrived at the indicated relay cabinets and began making Molotov cocktails," the court said.

Sanzharaev did not manage to carry out his tasks as he was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) officers, the statement read.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify this information, and the Russian judicial system is widely thought to be systematically unfair. Torture and forced confessions are also commonplace practices among law enforcement officers, human rights organizations have found.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen thousands of his citizens arrested and many jailed.

Court in far eastern Russian city sentences student to prison for ‘passing troop locations to Kyiv’ online
The student collected information “using the internet” about the locations of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine in exchange for payment from the SBU, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told the state-run media outlet RIA Novosti.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.