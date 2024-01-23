Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian proxy leader in occupied Moldovan territory calls for military preparedness

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 11:53 AM 2 min read
Vadim Krasnoselsky, the Russian proxy official leading the Russian-occupied region of Moldova, Transnistria, on Sept. 13, 2021. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vadim Krasnoselsky, the Russian proxy leader in Transnistria, the Russian-occupied region of Moldova, called for increased military drills and heightened readiness in an address on Jan. 22.

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova. Russian troops have occupied Transnistria since the early 1990s when Russia invaded the region under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

There have been heightened tensions between Moldova and Transnistria since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when there were fears that armed conflict could erupt in Moldova.

While the initial threat appears to have passed, relations between Moldova and the self-declared republic again soured after Moldova instituted a customs tariff on imports and exports on Jan. 1.

Proceeds from the tariff are directed to Moldova's budget, which Russian proxy officials in Transnistria have protested and said hurts local businesses.

Moldova in turn said that the policy is simply instituted equally across the country, and that there is no reason that Transnistria, which is largely dependent on economic and military support from Russia, should be exempt.

Krasnoselsky said that the moves to increase military readiness were a response to alleged provocations from Moldova.

Krasnoselsky and other proxy officials in Transnistria previously accused Moldova of other supposed acts of aggression.

Transnistrian officials claimed earlier in January that Moldova was training soldiers, including Ukrainians, to commit "terrorist actions" on Transnistrian territory.

Moldova's Defense Ministry categorically denied the accusations, and characterized the claims as "provocative" and "propaganda."

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has cautioned on several occasions in recent weeks that Russia is seeking to further empower its proxies in Moldova and Transnistria.

ISW wrote on Jan. 21 that Moldova accused Russian troops stationed in Transnistria of violating ceasefire regulations and engaging in a variety of hostile activities, including the improper use of drones.

Investigation: Leaked document exposes Kremlin’s 10-year plan to undermine Moldova
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and media partners, including Delfi Meedia (Estonia), Expressen (Sweden), Dossier Center (U.K.), Rise Moldova, Frontstory, VSquare (Poland), Süddeutsche Zeitung, Westdeutscher Rundfunk, Rundfunk WDR, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (Ge…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.