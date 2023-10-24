Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims 3 marine drones destroyed in Black Sea

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2023 5:43 AM 1 min read
Russian ships stationed in Sevastopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, during the celebration of the Black Sea Fleet Day on May 13, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry's press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 24 that its forces had destroyed three Ukrainian marine drones in the northern part of the Black Sea overnight. Kyiv hasn't commented on the allegation.

Earlier, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, said Russia's Black Sea Fleet was repelling "a possible attack by enemy submarine sabotage forces."

Several explosions were heard in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea at around 3:35 a.m. local time, according to several Telegram channels.

Explosions have been occurring regularly in Russian-annexed Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry alleges that these explosions are the result of Ukrainian attacks.

Starting in the summer of 2023, there have been a series of increasingly destructive attacks on Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea.

One of the most significant incidents happened on Sept. 22 when a strike targeted the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. This strike reportedly utilized long-range Storm Shadow missiles and resulted in the deaths of 34 Russian officers.

In response to these repeated attacks in recent months, Russia's Black Sea Fleet has intensified its defensive and reactive measures, according to a report by the UK Defense Ministry on Oct. 14.

Military intelligence: 400,000 Russian soldiers occupy Ukrainian lands
“There are enough forces for separate operations in certain areas of the front. And the occupier’s group in Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories, we remind you, is more than 400 thousand Russian servicemen,” Military Intelligence Spokesperson Andrii Yusov said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
