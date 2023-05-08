Russian troops suspend operation of occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupation authorities are suspending the operation of reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russian state media TASS wrote on May 8.

Russian troops claim that Ukrainian forces are planning "provocations."

The Russian occupation authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast alleged that Ukrainian forces began to "release water from the Kakhovka dam," causing the water levels of the Kakhovka Reservoir to rise.

Russia has previously attempted to sabotage the work of the Kakhova Reservoir.

In mid-February, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces were draining the reservoir, risking an ecological hazard that would impact over one million people.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant also relies on water from the reservoir for its cooling system.

Since Russian forces occupied the plant in March 2022, they have used it as a military base from which they launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

The situation around the occupied nuclear plant is becoming increasingly worrisome as shelling around the plant continues and Russia forcibly evacuates residents from the area, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on May 7.