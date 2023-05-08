Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Russian troops suspend operation of occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 8, 2023 9:14 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupation authorities are suspending the operation of reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russian state media TASS wrote on May 8.

Russian troops claim that Ukrainian forces are planning "provocations."

The Russian occupation authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast alleged that Ukrainian forces began to "release water from the Kakhovka dam," causing the water levels of the Kakhovka Reservoir to rise.

Russia has previously attempted to sabotage the work of the Kakhova Reservoir.

In mid-February, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces were draining the reservoir, risking an ecological hazard that would impact over one million people.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant also relies on water from the reservoir for its cooling system.

Since Russian forces occupied the plant in March 2022, they have used it as a military base from which they launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

The situation around the occupied nuclear plant is becoming increasingly worrisome as shelling around the plant continues and Russia forcibly evacuates residents from the area, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on May 7.

Life near Russian-occupied nuclear plant: 'I don't know if tomorrow will come'
Editor's Note: The Kyiv Independent talked to residents who are still in Russian-occupied Enerhodar and those who recently left but still have family in the city. For their safety, we do not disclose their identities. When Russian soldiers captured Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.