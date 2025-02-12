Russian missile attack on Kyiv damages state-run TV channel's office

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on Feb. 12 damaged the office of the state news channels Freedom TV and Dim, the news channels announced.

The office sustained damage to windows and equipment, but the channels said they remain operational. The statements mentioned no casualties.

According to a TSN journalist on the ground, everything within a 300-meter radius was damaged; parts of the facades were demolished, and doors were blown off.

"For terrorists who violate any conventions and disregard international law, the media is a desirable target," the Freedom TV channel said in a statement.

Russia has previously targeted Ukraine's media infrastructure, including a strike on Kharkiv's TV broadcasting tower in April 2024 and Kyiv's TV tower in March 2022.

The morning attack on Kyiv struck an industrial zone housing multiple office centers. Footage from the scene shows shattered glass, structural damage to buildings, and wrecked cars. At least one person was killed and four injured in the city.