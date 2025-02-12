Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Missile attack, Russian attack, Kyiv
Edit post

Russian missile attack on Kyiv damages state-run TV channel's office

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 12, 2025 12:33 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on Feb. 12, 2025, which caused damage to the office of Freedom TV channel. (Freedom / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on Feb. 12 damaged the office of the state news channels Freedom TV and Dim, the news channels announced.

The office sustained damage to windows and equipment, but the channels said they remain operational. The statements mentioned no casualties.

According to a TSN journalist on the ground, everything within a 300-meter radius was damaged; parts of the facades were demolished, and doors were blown off.

"For terrorists who violate any conventions and disregard international law, the media is a desirable target," the Freedom TV channel said in a statement.

Russia has previously targeted Ukraine's media infrastructure, including a strike on Kharkiv's TV broadcasting tower in April 2024 and Kyiv's TV tower in March 2022.

The morning attack on Kyiv struck an industrial zone housing multiple office centers. Footage from the scene shows shattered glass, structural damage to buildings, and wrecked cars. At least one person was killed and four injured in the city.

Updated: 1 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day
According to the Air Force, six of the seven missiles that targeted the cities of Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih were intercepted by air defenses. Ukrainian forces also reportedly shot down 71 drones over 11 oblasts, while 40 decoy drones were lost in the airspace.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.