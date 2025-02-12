Fires, casualties reported in Kyiv following overnight missile attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a missile attack against Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 12, killing one person and injuring two others, including a child.

Various officials reported that fires had broken out in different neighborhoods of the city.

At least one person was killed and two others injured, including a 9-year-old girl, in the Obolon district of the city after a Russian missile struck an office building, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Both injured victims required hospitalization and their current condition was not specified.

In the Holosiivskyi district, a large fire engulfed a 600 square meter warehouse, while in the Solomianskyi district, the roof of a residential building caught fire.

No additional information was immediately available as to the full extent of the damage or casualties.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv around 4:30 a.m. local time, according to several Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Preliminary reports indicate that four Iskander ballistic missiles were launched towards the capital.

Ukraine's Air Force warned immediately prior of the threat of Russian missile attacks targeting various regions of the country. The air raid alerts were lifted about an hour later at 5:30 a.m. local time.

In recent months, Russia has continued to intensify its drone and missile attacks targeting different regions of Ukraine.