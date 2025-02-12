1 killed, 14 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across multiple Ukrainian regions over the past day killed at least one person and injured at least 14, including a child, regional authorities reported on Feb. 12.

Overnight, Russian forces launched 123 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones, as well as seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles or S-400 missiles against Ukraine, the Air Force reported.

According to the statement, six of the seven missiles that targeted the cities of Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih were intercepted by air defenses. Ukrainian forces also reportedly shot down 71 drones over 11 oblasts, while 40 decoy drones were lost in the airspace.

Russia's missile attack against Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 12 killed one person and injured four others, including a 9-year-old girl, officials said.

A Russian missile struck an office building in the Obolon district. In the Holosiivskyi district, a large fire engulfed a warehouse, while in the Solomianskyi district, the roof of a residential building caught fire.

Firefighters putting out a fire after a Russian missile attack against Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 12, 2025. (State Emergency Service)

A 78-year-old woman was injured during Russian attacks against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 11, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. Transport enterprises, a medical facility, a shop, and a gas station were damaged in the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians aged between 53 and 80 were injured in a Russian airstrike against the city of Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. At least 38 houses were damaged.

A 54-year-old man was injured during a Russian attack against the village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 11, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injured three people, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Two civilians were injured during Russian attacks against the Krasnopillia community in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 11, the regional military administration reported. Four apartment buildings, five houses, 10 outbuildings, and others were damaged.