Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russian attacks, Ukraine, Missile strike
Edit post

3 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova April 12, 2024 5:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Kostiantynivka on April 12, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a missile attack on a residential area of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least three people, the State Emergency Service said on April 12.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

One missile reportedly hit a five-story building in Kostiantynivka, a city located less than 15 kilometers from Russian positions, causing fire on the balconies from the second to the fifth floors.

First responders put out the fire, which had spread over an area of 150 square meters, according to the statement.

Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces. An attack on the city on April 9 reportedly killed three people, including a 13-year-old boy.

Over the past day, Russian troops launched attacks against 11 Ukrainian regions, killing five people and injuring at least 13 more, regional authorities said.

One civilian was wounded in the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on April 11, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

After 10 years of war, Krasnohorivka in new danger as Russia advances in the east
Editor’s note: Due to fear caused by the tense environment in Krasnohorivka and the possibility of their city being occupied by Russian forces in the future, some subjects interviewed declined to give their last names. KRASNOHORIVKA, DONETSK OBLAST – On the streets of the small industrial city of K…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:34 PM

Ukraine opens embassies in Ivory Coast, DRC.

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Ivory Coast, a day after opening an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on April 12.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.