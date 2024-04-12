3 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack on a residential area of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring at least three people, the State Emergency Service said on April 12.

Settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

One missile reportedly hit a five-story building in Kostiantynivka, a city located less than 15 kilometers from Russian positions, causing fire on the balconies from the second to the fifth floors.

First responders put out the fire, which had spread over an area of 150 square meters, according to the statement.

Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces. An attack on the city on April 9 reportedly killed three people, including a 13-year-old boy.

Over the past day, Russian troops launched attacks against 11 Ukrainian regions, killing five people and injuring at least 13 more, regional authorities said.

One civilian was wounded in the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on April 11, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.