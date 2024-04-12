Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 13 over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 12, 2024 10:27 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 11-12, 2024. (Governor Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing five people and injuring at least 13 more, regional authorities said early on April 12.

Russia launched an attack against Mykolaiv on April 11, killing five people and injuring at least five more, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

The strike reportedly damaged 20 residential buildings and several cars. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told a Kyiv Independent reporter that the strike targeted an old industrial facility.

One civilian was injured in Russian attacks against Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on April 11, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 52 and 46 were injured in a Russian attack against the Verkhnia Pysarivka village on April 11, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The same day, a 76-year-old man was reportedly wounded in a Russian strike against the village of Velyki Prokhody.

In Luhansk Oblast, a Russian rocket attack against Makiivka injured a police officer who was assisting local residents, Governor Artem Lysohor said.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast on April 11 injured two residents of the Vorozhba community, the regional military administration said. Russian glide bombs also damaged a thermal power plant in the Sumy community.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a woman was injured in a Russian attack against the town of Huliaipole, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

The Air Force said that Ukrainian defenses downed 16 of the 17 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched a Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches large-scale attack, destroys critical energy infrastructure
Key updates on April 11: * Russia launches large-scale attack across Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure * Parliament passes mobilization bill in second reading * Mayor: Russia’s war causes at least $2.9 billion in damages to Mykolaiv * Russian attack on Mykolaiv kills 4, injures 5 * Ground…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:34 AM

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.