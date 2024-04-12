Russian attacks kill 5, injure 13 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing five people and injuring at least 13 more, regional authorities said early on April 12.

Russia launched an attack against Mykolaiv on April 11, killing five people and injuring at least five more, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

The strike reportedly damaged 20 residential buildings and several cars. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told a Kyiv Independent reporter that the strike targeted an old industrial facility.

One civilian was injured in Russian attacks against Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on April 11, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two men aged 52 and 46 were injured in a Russian attack against the Verkhnia Pysarivka village on April 11, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The same day, a 76-year-old man was reportedly wounded in a Russian strike against the village of Velyki Prokhody.

In Luhansk Oblast, a Russian rocket attack against Makiivka injured a police officer who was assisting local residents, Governor Artem Lysohor said.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast on April 11 injured two residents of the Vorozhba community, the regional military administration said. Russian glide bombs also damaged a thermal power plant in the Sumy community.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a woman was injured in a Russian attack against the town of Huliaipole, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

The Air Force said that Ukrainian defenses downed 16 of the 17 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight. Russia also launched a Kh-59 guided missile.