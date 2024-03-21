Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Kyiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, War
Russian missile attack injures 2 in Kyiv Oblast outside of capital

by Martin Fornusek March 21, 2024 9:11 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast on March 21, 2024.
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast on March 21, 2024. (Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian missile attack targeting Ukraine's capital on the morning of March 21 injured two people in Kyiv Oblast outside of the city itself, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

At least 13 people, including a child, were also injured in Kyiv in the largest missile attack against the capital in more than a month.

Ukraine's Air Force said that all 31 missiles, including two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, were shot down.

Some fragments of Russian projectiles fell in several districts of Kyiv Oblast, damaging houses, farm buildings, and cars, the prosecutors said. The two injured victims reportedly suffered shrapnel wounds to limbs and face.

A fire broke out at the site of the impact but was promptly contained by emergency services.

The prosecutors did not specify in what settlements were the two injuries reported.

Russian forces targeted Kyiv and the adjacent oblast with several massive missile attacks over the winter, most recently on Feb. 7.

Author: Martin Fornusek
