News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk
Russian military bombs residential building in Kharkiv Oblast

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2024 7:56 AM 1 min read
First responders extinguished fire following Russia's aerial attack on Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk overnight on March 12. (Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian aircraft targeted a city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on March 12, dropping a guided bomb on a residential area, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of attack, a five-story building was damaged. The strike led to several fires, affecting three apartments in one entrance and another apartment in a separate entrance of the building, with a total fire area of 150 square meters.

By 4:15 a.m. local time, firefighters extinguished the blaze. No casualties were reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

Earlier on March 11, Russian forces attacked neighboring Sumy Oblast at least 39 times, striking 11 communities, according to the regional authorities.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Trostyanets, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted. The attacks caused at least 265 explosions in the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Fire reported at several Russian oil refineries following drone attacks
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia’s city of Oryol, regional authorities reported on March 12. First responders have been deployed to the scene, Andrey Klychkov, governor of Oryol region, said via his official Telegram page.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
