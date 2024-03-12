Russian military bombs residential building in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian aircraft targeted a city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on March 12, dropping a guided bomb on a residential area, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of attack, a five-story building was damaged. The strike led to several fires, affecting three apartments in one entrance and another apartment in a separate entrance of the building, with a total fire area of 150 square meters.

By 4:15 a.m. local time, firefighters extinguished the blaze. No casualties were reported.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was temporarily occupied by Russia in 2022, is coming under renewed pressure by Moscow's troops.

Earlier on March 11, Russian forces attacked neighboring Sumy Oblast at least 39 times, striking 11 communities, according to the regional authorities.

The communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Trostyanets, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidsk, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted. The attacks caused at least 265 explosions in the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.