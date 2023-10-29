Russian military attacks Kherson, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked from the left bank of the Dnipro River causing damage to central Kherson and injuring a 68-year-old man, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 29.

The man reportedly suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and is in moderate condition. According to the report, several civilian homes were destroyed as a result of the attack.

The military administration is also clarifying information about the injured 34-year-old woman.

Earlier this weekend, Russian forces launched a similar attack which caused "destruction in the private sector." Just the day before, a Russian strike on central Kherson the evening of Oct. 27 injured seven residents and damaged or destroyed over a dozen houses.







