Russia attacks Kherson, causes damage in city center

A Russian attack from the left bank of the Dnipro River caused multiple explosions and damage in central Kherson, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 28.

Mrochko said the attacks caused "destruction in the private sector." Information on victims is still being investigated.

The attack comes on the heels of another Russian strike on central Kherson the evening of Oct. 27. The earlier attack injured seven residents and damaged or destroyed over a dozen houses.

The same day, Russia also launched drone and artillery strikes on the Beryslav district, lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson.

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on Oct. 21 that Russian aerial attacks on southern Ukraine are increasing in intensity and complexity.