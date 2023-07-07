Media report explosion at factory in Russia's Samara Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion has occurred at the Promsintez plant in the Russian town of Chapayevsk, Samara Oblast, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on July 7, citing emergency services.

According to the report, the blast killed six people and injured two more.

The news agency identified "the dismantling of equipment during repairs" as the cause of the incident.

Russia's Baza Telegram channel reported that the explosion happened in a pipe that supplies nitrogen to the building.

Promsintez is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia.

The industrial town of Chapayevsk, home to 70,000 people, lies around 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow and roughly 200 kilometers north of Kazakhstan's border.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, there have been multiple reports about fires and other incidents across Russia and other acts of sabotage, which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

On July 4, Russian media reported a fire in a warehouse of a former furniture factory in the town of Khimki in Moscow Oblast.