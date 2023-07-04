Russian media: Fire erupts in factory near Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire erupted in a warehouse of a former furniture factory on Nekrasova Street in the city of Khimki in Moscow Oblast, Russian state-controlled news outlet Moscow 24 reported on Telegram on July 3.

The warehouse fire subsequently led to a nearby factory catching fire.

Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti later reported that an area of approximately 2,500 square meters was on fire.

There is no information about victims or other casualties. The origins of the fire have not been reported.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia. They are thought to be the work of local partisan groups or acts of sabotage.