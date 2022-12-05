Russian media report explosion, drone collapse at airfields

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fuel tanker exploded at the Dyagilevo airfield near the city of Ryazan, close to Moscow, killing three people and injuring six, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported on Dec. 5.

Also, according to Russian media publications Baza and Astra, an unidentified drone fell at the Engels-1 military air base in the Saratov region, wounding two servicemen and damaging two Tu-95 bombers.

Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, reported the sound of explosions but didn’t specify any details.

According to him, civil infrastructure was not damaged, and law enforcement is clarifying information about events at military facilities. Russia stations strategic missile-carrying bombers at both airfields, which it uses for attacks against Ukraine.