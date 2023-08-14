Russian sources claim explosions at oil field, gas station

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions and fires were reported on Aug. 14 at an oil field in western Siberia and at a gas station in Russia's Republic of Dagestan, Russian state media reported.

An explosion occurred at the Talinskoye oil field in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug in western Siberia, killing at least two people and injuring five others, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said.

According to local officials, the explosion was reported at around 10:20 p.m. local time, causing a fire at an area of 100 square meters.

RIA Novosti reported that emergency services had arrived on site to put out the fire. All the injured have been hospitalized and are in serious condition, the news agency added, citing local health officials.

Another explosion was reported on the same day at a gas station in Makhachkala, Dagestan, head of the regional government Sergey Melikov said.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, at least five people died and ten more were injured as a result. The explosion caused a fire covering 500 square meters, TASS said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, there have been multiple reports of fires breaking out across Russia. On Aug. 9, a fire erupted in a military facility in Georgiyevsk, Stavropol Krai.

A day later, another fire broke out at a gasoline production unit of the Mozyr oil refinery in southeastern Belarus, the country's emergency ministry reported.