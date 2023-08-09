Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official claims fire in military facility in Russia's Stavropol Krai

by Martin Fornusek August 9, 2023 9:40 PM 2 min read
Head of Georgiyevsk district in Russia's Stavropol Krai Andrey Zaytsev claimed on Aug. 9, 2023, that a fire erupted in a military facility in the city of Georgiyevsk. (Screenshot of a video shared by the Russian RusNews Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Head of Georgiyevsk district in Russia's Stavropol Krai Andrey Zaytsev claimed on Aug. 9 that a fire had erupted in a military facility in the city of Georgiyevsk.

"Strong smoke was observed on the territory of a military facility on Lermontov Street in Georgiyevsk – a fire broke out in a clothes warehouse with an area of ​​300 square meters," Zaytsev wrote on his Telegram channel at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

Less than an hour later, the official claimed that the fire had been put out, adding that there were no causalities.

"A possible cause of the spontaneous combustion was the high air temperature," he said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

A video began circulating on Russian Telegram channels showing fire and large smoke clouds rising over a building.

The town of Georgiyevsk has around 70,000 residents and lies over 600 kilometers southeast of Ukraine's border in Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier on Aug. 9, Russian media reported an explosion at an industrial plant in the town of Sergiev Posad northeast of Moscow. The factory develops and manufactures optical and optoelectrical devices for the military and law enforcement.

The explosion comes after weeks of drone attacks on Russia, including Moscow.

From Moscow to Novorossiysk: The list of attacks on Russian soil
On the morning of Aug. 4, the residents of the Russian city of Novorossiysk woke to a 112-meter-long Navy ship being towed back to port after it was hit by a drone attack on the Black Sea overnight. While the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties or damage,
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.