Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Fire erupts at gunpowder factory in Russia's Tambov region

by Dinara Khalilova June 20, 2023 6:12 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fire erupted at a gunpowder factory in the Russian town of Kotovsk, Tambov region, killing four people, Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti reported on June 20, citing emergency service.

Twelve more people were injured as a result of the fire and the subsequent explosion, according to Russian emergency workers.

RIA Novosti later cited the regional governor saying that the cause of the fire was the "human factor, not a terrorist attack."

Kotovsk is located some 500 kilometers from Moscow and about 400 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage, which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
