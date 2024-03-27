Russian governor claims drone hit Belgorod administrative building

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone hit an administrative building in the Russian city of Belgorod on March 27, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm the governor's claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

The explosion reportedly shattered windows on two floors and damaged the administrative building's facade in Belgorod. One woman was hospitalized with injuries, the governor claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed three drones had been shot down over the region soon after Gladkov's statement.