News Feed, Belgorod, Drone attack, Russia, Ukraine, War
Russian governor claims drone hit Belgorod administrative building

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 8:45 PM 1 min read
A sign reads "Belgorod, the city of military glory" at the entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
A Ukrainian drone hit an administrative building in the Russian city of Belgorod on March 27, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm the governor's claims.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have recently become a common occurrence after anti-Kremlin Russian militias' incursions into the border areas.

The explosion reportedly shattered windows on two floors and damaged the administrative building's facade in Belgorod. One woman was hospitalized with injuries, the governor claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed three drones had been shot down over the region soon after Gladkov's statement.

Military Intelligence: Anti-Kremlin militias’ raid thwarts Russia’s plans for potential new attack
The recent incursion into Russia by Russian anti-Kremlin militias made Moscow “change plans” on a possible new attack in Ukraine’s northern sector, Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson of Ukraine’s military Intelligence told the Kyiv Independent on March 22.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
