News Feed, Russia, Belgorod, Belgorod Oblast, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine border
Russian governor: Attacks on Belgorod Oblast damage buildings, gas line

by Abbey Fenbert May 26, 2024 1:46 AM 2 min read
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, June 2, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
Attacks against the Russian city of Belgorod and settlements in Belgorod Oblast on May 25 damaged multiple buildings, vehicles, and a gas supply line, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

Reports of aerial attacks againstBelgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, have become a common occurrence in recent months.

Russian air defense units shot down 29 targets over the course of the day, Gladkov reported. Four civilians sustained injuries and have received medical treatment, he said.

According to Gladkov, attacks against the city of Belgorod caused severe damage to two apartment buildings and shattered windows in 10 others. He also said the attacks damaged two schools, three commercial properties, and several cars.

In the village of Dubove in Belgorod Oblast, a direct hit to a townhouse caused a fire that spread to two neighboring townhouses, Gladkov claimed. He also said that attacks in the village of Shebekino damaged multiple apartment buildings and a local gas line.

Emergency workers are at the site working to restore the gas supply line, he said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gladkov's claims.

Ukraine has targeted Russia's oil infrastructure and defense industry with increasing attacks throughout winter and spring.

Kyiv does not always claim official responsibility for reported attacks on Russian soil. In some cases, Ukraine has disputed Russian allegations regarding attacks in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on May 17 that Moscow's recent offensive against Kharkiv was intended to create a regional buffer zone to prevent shelling in Belgorod Oblast.

Moscow launched a new offensive with 30,000 troops on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated at the border with Russia in northeastern Ukraine. A guided bomb attack against a Kharkiv hypermarket on May 25 left at least six civilians dead and 40 injured.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: Abbey Fenbert
News Feed

2:55 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.