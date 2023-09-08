Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, damaging kindergarten

by Abbey Fenbert September 8, 2023 5:37 AM 1 min read
The playground of a school in Bilopillia damaged by Russian shelling in March, 2023. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired 18 times at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Sept. 7, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks damaged a kindergarten, grocery store, adminstrative building, private home, motorcycle, garage, and two power lines in the Krasnopillia settlement.

Shelling in Miropillia struck a cell phone tower.

In Shalyhyne, shelling damaged a home.

The communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Putyvl, and Bilopillia were also targeted.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military attacked the border with artillery, cannon, and mortar shelling. The Sumy administration also reported mine attacks, explosions from tanks, rockets launched from helicopters, and a missile strike.

Multi-weapon attacks against the northeastern settlements of Sumy Oblast are a daily occurrence for the residents of these communities. Russian forces fire from across the border throughout the day, causing up to hundreds of explosions.

Ukraine war latest: Russia moving troops to southern front line to strengthen defense, Kyiv says
Key developments of Sept. 7: * National Guard reports Russia moving troops to southern front line to ‘strengthen defense’ * Ukrainian flag raised in two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast near border with Russia * Zelensky introduces Umerov as Ukraine’s new defense minister, addresses key tasks * Of…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.