Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, damaging kindergarten

Russian forces fired 18 times at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Sept. 7, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks damaged a kindergarten, grocery store, adminstrative building, private home, motorcycle, garage, and two power lines in the Krasnopillia settlement.

Shelling in Miropillia struck a cell phone tower.

In Shalyhyne, shelling damaged a home.

The communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Putyvl, and Bilopillia were also targeted.

Over the course of the day, the Russian military attacked the border with artillery, cannon, and mortar shelling. The Sumy administration also reported mine attacks, explosions from tanks, rockets launched from helicopters, and a missile strike.

Multi-weapon attacks against the northeastern settlements of Sumy Oblast are a daily occurrence for the residents of these communities. Russian forces fire from across the border throughout the day, causing up to hundreds of explosions.