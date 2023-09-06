Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 36 attacks at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Sept. 6, causing a total of 218 explosions, local military administration reported on Telegram.

The Russian military shelled nine communities, inlcuding Esman, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Znob-Novhorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda and Svesy.

Multiple weapons were deployed against the region over the course of the day, including mortars, artillery, unguided aerial rockets, and grenade launchers, according to the Ukrainian military.

In the Putyvl and Nova Sloboda communities, Russia's attack damaged private residences and power lines. There were no casualties.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.