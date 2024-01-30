Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 9 over past day

by Martin Fornusek January 30, 2024 11:22 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 29-30, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least six people and injuring at least nine, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 30.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured one in the Znob-Novhorodske community and killed one more person in the Yunakiv community, the regional military administration said.

Another report published soon after said that a Russian attack against Mohrytsia, Yunakiv community, killed a 36-year-old man but did not specify whether he was included in the previously listed number of victims.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two men aged 19 and 21 in Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attack against Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured another, the regional military administration said. One more person reportedly suffered injuries in Avdiivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops targeted the city of Zmiiv, wounding two men aged 52 and 61, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.  The first of the victims was hospitalized, while the second received medical attention on the spot.

Russian forces launched 67 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring another, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, debris from a destroyed Russian drone hit a truck, injuring the driver and starting a fire that was promptly extinguished, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

The driver suffered a brain injury but is in stable condition, Kim noted.

Ukraine's Air Force said that Russia launched 35 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones against Ukraine overnight. Some 15 of them were reportedly shot down over Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Kyiv oblasts.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
