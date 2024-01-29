Skip to content
Official: Russian attack in Sumy Oblast kills 3, injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova January 29, 2024 5:29 PM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the Znob-Novhorodske community in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 29, killing three people and injuring one more, the community’s head Petro Honcharov told Suspilne news outlet.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Two men who were near a local post office at the time of the attack suffered injuries, with one of them dying in an ambulance, according to Honcharov.

Russian forces also hit a house with Grad rockets where a man and a woman were killed on the spot, the official said.

The attack on Znob-Novhorodske reportedly damaged houses, apartment buildings, and a bakery.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 267 times on Jan. 28, firing at eight communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration wrote earlier.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

