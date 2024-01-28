Skip to content
Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 267 times in one day

by Dmytro Basmat January 29, 2024 12:27 AM 1 min read
BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - JANUARY 13: A mortar crew fights on the outskirts of the city on January 13, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Russian forces, continuing to focus their efforts on establishing control over the entire territory of the Donetsk Oblast, increase their military groups and shelling in the direction of Bakhmut. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 267 times, firing at eight communities along the border on Jan. 28, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Svesy, and Seredyna-Buda. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, drone, rocket, and artillery attacks, while dropping mines onto two settlements.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported on Sunday with 170 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
11:16 PM

Stoltenberg: China is watching allies' resolve on Ukraine.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Washington to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill.In an interview with Fox News, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine and eventually adding it to the alliance would be a “good deal” for the U.S. and NATO, as Beijing is watching and taking note of the allies’ resolve.
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
