Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 18 times, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border 18 times on Sept. 4, injuring two civilians and damaging infrastructure, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Artillery shelling in the community of Druzhba caused 20 explosions and left one civilian injured. The attack also damaged twelve homes, five garages, a railway station freight car, and railway tracks, according to the administration's report.

In Seredyna-Buda, mortar and artillery shelling injured a civilian and caused property damage. A private home, a residential building, and an administration building were damaged. The attacks also damaged two cars and railway tracks.

Additionally, an agricultural warehouse in Esman was damaged by shelling.

Tank shelling also damaged a power line in Bilopillia.

The communities of Sveska, Znob-Novhorodske, Novoslobidske, Krasnopillia, and Khotin also came under fire during the day's attacks.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast are frequent targets of Russian shelling. On Sept. 2, a police officer was killed in a strike on Seredyna-Buda.