Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, kill 5 civilians

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 3, killing five civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook. Over 170 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Sumy, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne came under fire, according to the administration.

Earlier today, a Russian drone strike on the city of Sumy killed two people and injured 19 others. An administrative building, two apartment buildings, as well as seven private vehicles and school infrastructure were also damaged.

In the Shalyhyne community, two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of the shelling. A resident of Yunakivka was also killed due to Russian mortar attacks. Further shelling severely damaged numerous private residential homes in the community.

Artillery, mortar attacks, and mines were used by Russian forces across the nine communities. In addition to the deaths reported in Sumy, Yunakivka, and Shalyhyne, according to the post, almost every impacted territory faced damage to private buildings or infrastructure.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.



