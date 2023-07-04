Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast, kill 5 civilians

by Rachel Amran July 4, 2023 3:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on July 3, killing five civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook. Over 170 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Sumy, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne came under fire, according to the administration.

Earlier today, a Russian drone strike on the city of Sumy killed two people and injured 19 others. An administrative building, two apartment buildings, as well as seven private vehicles and school infrastructure were also damaged.

In the Shalyhyne community, two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of the shelling. A resident of Yunakivka was also killed due to Russian mortar attacks. Further shelling severely damaged numerous private residential homes in the community.

Artillery, mortar attacks, and mines were used by Russian forces across the nine communities. In addition to the deaths reported in Sumy, Yunakivka, and Shalyhyne, according to the post, almost every impacted territory faced damage to private buildings or infrastructure.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
